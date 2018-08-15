Typhoon Soulik Exits Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Soulik exited the Korean Peninsula toward the East Sea around 11 a.m. Friday after passing through regions near Gangneung in Gangwon Province.Soulik, which reached the southwestern tip of the peninsula late Thursday, passed through the nation's inland areas, but the damage wasn't as serious as initially feared.A tourist in her 20s remains missing after being swept away by waves in Jeju and two were injured. Forty-six people have been displaced in Gyeonggi, Gangwon and South Jeolla provinces.The typhoon also caused power outages for some 22-thousand buildings on Jeju and in South Jeolla Province.As a precautionary measure, the government ordered some 78-hundred schools nationwide to close on Friday to ensure the safety of students.