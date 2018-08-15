Special Committee on New Southern Policy Launched

Photo : YONHAP News

A special committee was launched on Tuesday to support the government's policy to enhance the nation's relations with South and Southeast Asian countries.The committee on the New Southern Policy, which was set up under the presidential policy planning committee, will be headed by presidential economic adviser Kim Hyun-chul.A team supporting the special committee will comprise about 30 officials from 14 ministries.The committee said on Tuesday that it will produce strategies to push for the policy through close cooperation with related ministries and overseas missions.During trips to Southeast Asia last year and India this year, President Moon Jae-in unveiled his visions and goals of the New Southern Policy to upgrade the country’s relationships with South and Southeast Asian nations.