International

Trump: Revised KORUS FTA May be Signed during UN General Assembly

Write: 2018-09-06 08:09:51Update: 2018-09-06 09:46:46

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a revised trade deal between the U.S. and South Korea may be signed later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. 

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said that the signing could take place during the UN conference in a couple of weeks, adding the deal with South Korea has been done for about two months.

Trump said that the two sides would do a ceremonial signing over the next very short period of time.

The White House said the previous day that President Trump and President Moon Jae-in have agreed to meet later this month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
