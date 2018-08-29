Demolition of Tilted Kindergarten Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

A district office in southern Seoul has launched an operation to demolish a tilted kindergarten building.The Dongjak district office released in a briefing on Sunday morning its demolition plan on Sangdo Public Kindergarten, which tilted nearly 20 degrees on Thursday after a retaining wall in an adjacent construction site collapsed for unknown reasons.An official at the office said the tilted part of the building will be removed by Monday and the office will conduct a safety check into the remainder to see if it can be used or not.The demolition work, which started at 1 p.m. Sunday, is scheduled to end at 6 p.m. Monday.