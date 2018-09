Photo : YONHAP News

A Unification Ministry official says that the government is preparing to open the inter-Korean joint liaison office at the Gaeseong Industrial Complex on Friday.South and North Korea earlier agreed to open the liaison office before the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang slated for next Tuesday to Thursday.The official told reporters Tuesday that Seoul and Pyongyang plan to send about 50 to 100 people each to the opening ceremony.