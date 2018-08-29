Korean Air Chief to be Questioned Over Use of Company Money for Home Security

Photo : YONHAP News

Police will summon Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho on Wednesday for questioning over allegations that he used company money to pay for security services at his home.Cho has been asked to appear at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 2 p.m. Police plan to question him as a suspect on charges of breach of trust.Cho is accused of having Jungseok Enterprise, a subsidiary of Hanjin Group, hire a security firm and have its security guards work at his home in Pyeongchang-dong in Seoul.Police searched the headquarters of the subsidiary in central Seoul last Tuesday.