Korean Air Chief to be Questioned Over Use of Company Money for Home Security

Police will summon Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho on Wednesday for questioning over allegations that he used company money to pay for security services at his home.
Cho has been asked to appear at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 2 p.m. Police plan to question him as a suspect on charges of breach of trust.
Cho is accused of having Jungseok Enterprise, a subsidiary of Hanjin Group, hire a security firm and have its security guards work at his home in Pyeongchang-dong in Seoul.
Police searched the headquarters of the subsidiary in central Seoul last Tuesday.