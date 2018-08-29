Former Police Chief Summoned Again over Illegal Cyber Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

The former commissioner of the National Police Agency has been summoned for questioning for a second time over his alleged involvement in massive cyber operations carried out by the police force under the Lee Myung-bak administration.The police special probe team believes Cho Hyun-oh led the online scheme to sway public opinion in favor of the Lee government and his policies for nearly two years from 2010 when he was in charge of the National Police Agency.The team confirmed that some one-hundred police officers posted around 50-thousand comments online supporting the government’s stance on contentious issues.Cho, who has denied all the allegations, arrived at the National Police Agency to be questioned on Wednesday and urged the probe team not to mislead the public by leaking inappropriate comments to the press. He said that all of the comments and tweets allegedly used for the online operation should be made public.