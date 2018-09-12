UN Panel: N. Korea Sold Arms to Middle East Countries

North Korea has reportedly sold arms and military equipment to Middle East countries in violation of the United Nations sanctions.The Wall Street Journal issued the report on Saturday citing a secret report by experts monitoring UN sanctions against the regime.The UN experts said in the report that they found new evidence of the North's arms smuggling and illegal financial transactions.The panel said that the evidence showed North Korea sold tanks, ballistic missiles and rocket-propelled grenades to Yemen's Houthi insurgents and other entities via a Syrian arms smuggler.The UN report said that North Korean arms experts had visited a munitions factory in Syria multiple times. It added that the North's imports of petroleum products surged on the routes involving Russian and Chinese vessels.