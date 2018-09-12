China Expresses Anticipation, Support for Inter-Korean Summit

China has expressed its support for this week’s inter-Korean summit.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said in a regular media briefing on Monday that Beijing looks forward to the outcomes of the summit that will open in Pyongyang on Tuesday and actively supports the improvement of inter-Korean relations.Addressing the opening of a joint inter-Korean liaison office last week, Geng said it is meaningful for officials from the two Koreas to work at the same building and engage each other for exchanges and communication.Geng said the liaison office has helped create a positive mood for the summit and will also assist the two Koreas in strengthening mutual trust and seeking improved ties, reconciliation and cooperation.He added that China expects South and North Korea will boost bilateral contact through this latest inter-Korean summit, continue the tension-easing mood and play active roles in pursuing political solutions to Korean Peninsula issues.