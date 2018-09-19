N. Korea Calls Summit 'Important Opportunity to Improve Ties'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media on Tuesday reported the visit by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang ahead of the historic summit.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported at 6 a.m. that Moon will be visiting Pyongyang from Tuesday through Thursday for the summit with leader Kim Jong-un.The report said the Pyongyang summit aimed at implementing the Panmunjeom declaration for peace, prosperity and reunification of the Korean peninsula will offer an important opportunity for further accelerating the development of inter-Korean relations.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, also reported Moon's three-day trip to Pyongyang.It is considered rare that the North Korean media issued the reports of a South Korean leader's visit to Pyongyang in advance. During the trips to Pyongyang by late Presidents Kim Dae-jung in 2000 and Roh Moo-hyun in 2007, the North issued related reports after their arrival.