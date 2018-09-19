N. Korea Blames US for Deadlock in Nuclear Talks

Photo : KBS News

North Korea's state media on Tuesday blamed the U.S. for the deadlock in negotiations on the North's denuclearization, as the leaders of the two Koreas are set to hold a third summit in Pyongyang.The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party, said that many foreign media outlets are reporting the U.S. is the main reason for the impasse in negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.The report said that during the historic U.S.-North Korea summit in June in Singapore, U.S. President Donald Trump promised to declare a formal end to the Korean War as soon as possible, but the U.S. has been making unilateral demands for the North's denuclearization.The paper criticized Washington for taking what it called the outrageous stance that it can only discuss other issues after the North's complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.The daily said that North Korea has faithfully displayed its commitment to implementing the June joint declaration, citing its repatriation of remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean War.