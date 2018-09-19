Top Office: Koreas to Discuss Possible Economic Cooperation for Future

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office says the two Koreas are likely to discuss areas that have potential for economic cooperation during President Moon Jae-in’s three-day stay in the North.At the international press center in Seoul for the third inter-Korean summit Tuesday, senior presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan said given this summit’s theme is “Peace, A New Future,” discussions on economic cooperation could, however, be limited.He said the two sides are likely to hold discussions on future economic cooperation projects based on current conditions, rather than talk about concrete and practical ways to boost cooperation.Adding while it is difficult to say now is the time to lift sanctions against the North, Yoon said he believes changes will become possible once new conditions are created in cooperation with international order.