Cabinet Approves Revisions to S. Korea-US FTA

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved revisions to the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement including a 20-year extension of the 25 percent tariff on Korean-made pickup trucks and the addition of clauses to prevent potential abuse of the investor-state dispute settlement system.The revised deal must now be approved by the president before it is signed with the U.S.Once signed, the government will present a motion seeking the ratification of the revised accord to the National Assembly.Also on Tuesday, the Cabinet passed a motion seeking to spend 94 billion won on further helping regions and businesses undergoing restructuring, 35-point-seven billion won to help farmers who’ve been hit by this summer’s heat wave and another 35-point-seven billion won for covering the electricity costs of the socially vulnerable.