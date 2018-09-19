N. Korean Artists to Perform in S. Korea in Oct.

North Korean artists will visit Seoul next month to put on a special performance as part of an agreement made during this week's inter-Korean summit.The efforts to arrange the “Autumn Has Come” program will likely be accelerated following Wednesday’s agreement between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to put on North Korean cultural performances in the South in October.An official of Seoul’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said the specific schedule for the event will be announced later, possibly through follow-up working-level discussions between the two Koreas.Like the previous performances held in the South early this year, the North will likely put on two shows with at least one in Seoul.In January, North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performed twice in the South, once in Seoul and once in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, to support the success of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Three months later, South Korean artists and cultural figures performed in Pyongyang in an event dubbed "Spring Comes," ahead of the April inter-Korean summit. The upcoming visit to the South by North Korean artists is a follow-up event to the South Korean performances in the North.