Moon Calls for Taking Great Step toward Peace in Speech to N. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday called for inter-Korean efforts to end 70 years of hostility and to take a great step toward peace.Moon made the call during a speech before some 150-thousand North Koreans after watching a large-scale gymnastic and artistic show at the May Day Stadium on the second day of his three-day trip to Pyongyang.In the first address to North Korean citizens by a South Korean head of state, Moon said that the two Koreas, which had lived together for five thousand years, lived apart for 70 years, but now it is time to live together again as one.Referring to the summit agreements made with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier in the day, Moon said the two sides agreed on measures to dispel fears of war and remove risks of armed clashes on the Korean Peninsula. He said they agreed to make the peninsula free from nuclear arms and nuclear threats for their descendants.