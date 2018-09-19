Pope to Meet Pres. Moon in the Vatican on Oct. 18th

Photo : KBS News

Pope Francis will meet with President Moon Jae-in in the Vatican next Thursday.Greg Burke, the director of the Holy See’s Press Office said in a statement on Tuesday that the pontiff will receive Moon at noon on October 18th.The director added that Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin will preside over a “Mass for Peace" to pray for the Korean Peninsula, in Rome's St. Peter’s Basilica at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, in which the president will participate.Given that a three-week worldwide gathering of bishops is under way in the Vatican, it's considered exceptional that the pontiff set the meeting with Moon for noon.During the meeting, the president is expected to deliver North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's invitation for the pope to visit Pyongyang.