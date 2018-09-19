Foreign Minister: S. Korea Mulling Lifting Sanctions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top diplomat says Seoul is reviewing whether to lift a set of sanctions against North Korea imposed after Pyongyang's deadly torpedo attack on a South Korean warship.At an annual parliamentary audit Wednesday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said her ministry is in consultations with other related ministries on the sanctions passed on May 24th, 2010.Kang's comments come amid the latest reconciliatory mood on the Korean Peninsula, which led to the two Koreas holding three summit meetings this year.The minister meanwhile said it is Seoul's sanctions and not international sanctions that currently ban South Koreans from traveling to the North's Mount Geumgang resort, where the two Koreas operated a joint tour program until 2008.