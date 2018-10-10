Seoul Offers Clarification to Washington over FM's Sanction Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea says that it has clarified Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha’s remarks on sanctions on North Korea with the United States.An official from the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that an explanation was provided via the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, adding communication between Seoul and Washington on the matter was made nearly in real time.Kang’s remarks during a parliamentary audit on Wednesday raised speculation that South Korea may lift a portion of its unilateral sanctions on the North. However, in an attempt to clarify those remarks, the ministry said no particular moves were being made towards a redaction of sanctions at the present time.In correspondence with the U.S. over the matter, Seoul appears to have said that it will closely discuss the issue with Washington before taking action.Commonly known as the May 24th sanctions, they were introduced by Seoul in 2010 after North Korea’s torpedo-sinking of the naval corvette Cheonan, which killed 46 sailors at sea.