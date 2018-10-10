'US Positively Reviewing Inter-Korean Military Accord'

Photo : KBS News

South Korean Ambassador to Washington Cho Yoon-je said the U.S. government is positively reviewing an inter-Korean military agreement reached during summit talks last month.The military accord is thought to have raised the ire of the U.S. including heated phone calls reported between Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.Speaking at a parliamentary audit held at the South Korean embassy in Washington on Friday, the ambassador was asked about the U.S. stance on the cross-border military accord by ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Won Hye-young.Cho said the U.S. was in the conclusion stage of reviewing opinions on the matter.When asked whether it could be understood that Washington raised concerns not with the content of the agreement but the process of communication and sharing information, the ambassador said that would be the case.He stressed there was a great deal of working-level consultation in advance between Seoul's defense ministry and the U.S.-led United Nations Command regarding the inter-Korean military agreement.