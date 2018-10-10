Moon Expresses Trust in N. Korea's Commitment to Complete Denuclearization

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed his trust in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's commitment to denuclearization and called for global support.In a written interview with French daily Le Figaro on Monday, Moon said that he believes Kim made a strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons in return for securing guarantees for his regime's safety.Moon, who is visiting France for a state visit, said that North Korea should continue to follow up on its commitment to dismantle its nuclear program, while the U.S. needs to take corresponding measures to improve its ties with the North.He added if Washington agrees to declare a formal end to the Korean War, it would mark the starting point of establishing a peace regime on the peninsula.The President said that as North Korea stands before the world after voluntarily coming out of its isolation, now it is the international community's turn to answer the North's tough decisions and efforts.