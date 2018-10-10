International S. Korea, France to Cooperate on Cultural Heritage Preservation

The Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute has signed a memorandum of understanding with France’s ARC-Nucleart on working together to preserve cultural assets.



ARC-Nucleart is a research institute under the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission.



It uses radiation techniques to preserve and restore cultural heritage objects.



Korean scientists say they look forward to learning from France’s abundant experience and applying that know-how to their own cultural artifacts.