Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung have agreed to meet at the Yongsan presidential office on Monday for talks starting at 2 p.m.That is according to Lee's chief of staff Cheon Jun-ho on Friday, following a third round of consultations between the top office and the main opposition led by Cheon and Hong Chul-ho, the senior presidential secretary for political affairs.Earlier, Lee expressed an intent to meet with Yoon without conditions and to set the meeting date as quickly as possible, after the two sides failed to set the agenda in two rounds of working-level talks.The presidential office welcomed Lee's decision to come to the meeting regardless of which topics are to be discussed at the meeting.The upcoming two-way meeting will be the first between Yoon and Lee since the former took office in May 2022.