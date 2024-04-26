PPP Welcomes Yoon-Lee Meeting, Says Partisan Cooperation Should Be Base of Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) welcomed a meeting set to take place on Monday between President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, stressing partisan cooperation should be the base of the talks.In a statement on Saturday, PPP chief spokesperson Jung Hee-yong said the ruling party greatly welcomes confirmation of the meeting, as the two sides have agreed limiting the agenda would be unnecessary when focusing talks on the public and livelihoods.The spokesperson urged both sides not to hesitate and to entirely concentrate on resolving livelihood issues with sincerity and a flexible attitude.Calling for partisan cooperation, the PPP said unilateral and unyielding demand from either side would be of no help to dialogue, stressing not to misread the outcome of the recent general elections as a public call for one side to have its own way.The spokesperson said the ruling side is well aware that all the issues cannot be resolved in one meeting, adding that it will continue to seek dialogue and communication with the opposition.