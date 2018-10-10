Moon Test-Drives Hyundai's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Car in Paris

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in, who is on a state visit to France, test-drove Hyundai Motor's NEXO hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle(FCEV) in downtown Paris on Sunday.Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook traveled less than one kilometer from their hotel near the Champs-Elysees to Alma Square in Hyundai's first NEXO hydrogen-powered FCEV exported to France.President Moon also watched a local taxi driver recharge his Hyundai Tucson FCEV at Paris' first-ever charging station built by French industrial gas company Air Liquide. There are currently some 60 Tucson FCEV taxis operating in the French capital.President Moon, who had test-ridden a NEXO FCEV on a South Korean expressway earlier this year, considers the eco-friendly FCEV industry as one of leading industries in the government-led innovative growth.Hyundai Motor, meanwhile, plans to sign initial agreements with local companies Air Liquide and Engie on Tuesday to promote hydrogen-powered FCEVs and charging stations in France.