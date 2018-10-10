Asylum Request Results for Yemeni Refugees Expected Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

Deliberation results of asylum requests filed by Yemeni refugees who arrived in South Korea's Jeju Island are expected to be announced in coming days, no later than next week.The Jeju branch of the Korea Immigration Service said Monday that it has completed interviewing all 481 refugees from Yemen and will make determinations soon.The Justice Ministry last month allowed 23 Yemenis, including pregnant women, minors and families with infants, to stay in South Korea on humanitarian grounds.The remaining 458 people are waiting to hear whether they will be allowed to stay or not.