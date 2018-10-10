S. Korea, EU to Strengthen Cooperation against Illegal Fishing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the European Union(EU) will declare their intent this week to exert joint efforts against illegal fishing.According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Minister Kim Young-choon and Karmenu Vella, European Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, will sign a joint declaration in Brussels on Thursday to stamp out illegal, unreported and unregulated(IUU) fishing.The ministry said such efforts are intended to fulfill sustainable development of oceans and marine resources.Minister Kim also plans to visit Norway, Belgium and Germany between Tuesday and Friday to discuss similar measures and related cooperation.