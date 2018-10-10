Le Figaro: Pres. Moon Has Unrelenting Will Honed by Tragedy of Divided Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

Leading French newspaper Le Figaro has described President Moon Jae-in as a figure that has unrelenting determination honed by the tragedy of a divided nation.The paper published a story centered on exploring the character of the South Korean president, separate from its exclusive interview with Moon released on Monday.The report said since taking office, Moon has sincerely played the role of skilled mediator between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who are considered to be unpredictable.It said that during his first Europe tour since taking office, Moon is likely to engage in active diplomacy to create a mood of reconciliation with the North.Meanwhile, the daily, which is regarded to be politically center-right, issued a rather pessimistic outlook on the current trends on the Korean Peninsula.It said Moon’s attempt to call on the U.S. to end all symbolic hostile relations by declaring an official end to the Korean War through replacing the Korean War armistice with a peace treaty is like a a gamble.