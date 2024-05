Photo : KBS

Heavy rains on Children's Day caused heavy damage in South Gyeongsang Province, killing one person and flooding numerous homes.According to the regional fire authorities, a man in his 70s who went missing was found dead at a farm waterway at around 6 a.m. Monday.The police believe the victim was swept away by floods as he tried to drain water from his rice field Sunday.In the province's Hapcheon County, fire authorities responded to a call for rescue from a flooded village at around 11:39 p.m. Sunday. The authorities said the downpour flooded 48 households and displaced 55 people.According to the provincial government, as of 6 a.m. Monday, the province received an average of 108-point-three millimeters of rain since Sunday, with Namhae seeing the largest precipitation with 260 millimeters.