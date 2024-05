Photo : YONHAP News

Areas of South Jeolla Province set daily record rainfall for May on Sunday.The province’s Gwangyang City received 198-point-six millimeters of rain on Sunday, while Boseong and Suncheon saw 186-point-seven millimeters and 154-point-one millimeters, each, setting record high precipitation for May.Sunday's torrential rains wreaked havoc on the farmland in Goheung, Haenam and Gangjin, flooding 165 hectares of farmland.In Gwangyang, two vehicles were temporarily flooded and soil loss was reported.In Gwangyang, Boseong and Jangheung, 108 residents in areas at risk of landslides were evacuated to community centers on Sunday before returning home.Fire authorities responded to a total of 68 reports including a call for rescue.