KEPCO Holds Promotional Nuclear Energy Road Show in Saudi Arabia

Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) has held a nuclear energy road show in Saudi Arabia in efforts to secure nuclear power plant orders.Some 30 South Korean and 150 Saudi firms took part in the event Thursday, including the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency and the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy.The businesses from both sides signed memorandums of understanding on cooperation and sharing the vision and goal of Saudi's nuclear project. They also discussed ways of localizing imported nuclear plants which is a key concern for the Riyadh government.Saudi Arabia is calling for a localization plan from foreign bidders that includes the participation of Saudi firms and the employment of Saudi workers.The KEPCO road show’s aim was to unveil its plan on localization and promote Korea's plant building capabilities The event also included an exhibition to introduce the homegrown APR1400 pressurized water nuclear reactor that has a capacity of 14-hundred megawatts.In July, KEPCO was shortlisted to bid for Saudi Arabia's first nuclear project.