N. Korean Envoy: Sanctions Restrict N. Koreans' Existence, Development Rights

North Korea's envoy to the United Nations has reportedly said that sanctions on the country are seriously restricting people's existence and the nation's development rights.According to the Voice of America on Friday, Ambassador Kim Song made the remarks during a meeting of the UN General Assembly Second Committee in New York last Tuesday.Kim reportedly said that UN Security Council sanctions are prohibiting transporting even humanitarian aid items, such as essential medicine and X-ray devices, which are needed for North Korean women and children.The envoy also said that his country is facing serious difficulties in implementing the UN's sustainable development goals, adding the political situation around the Korean Peninsula is rapidly evolving but the North's economic conditions remain at their worst.