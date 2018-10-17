Bill Seeking Stronger Punishment for Drunk Driving Supported by 103 Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawmaker from South Korea's minor opposition Bareunmirae Party will submit a bill to the National Assembly on revising the law to strengthen punishment against drunk driving.At a press conference on Sunday, Ha Tae-keung said 103 lawmakers, or one third of the assembly, support the bill dubbed the “Yoon Chang-ho” law, named after a 22-year-old man who is now brain dead after being hit by a drunk driver last month. Some of Yoon’s friends were present at the conference.The bill seeks to tighten both the standard for penalizing drunk driving and the legal limit for a person's blood alcohol level while driving. It also seeks to handle as murder, cases in which people who drink and drive are responsible for another person's death.Ha said he was able to keep his promise to draw the support of more than 100 lawmakers thanks to a plea from Yoon’s friends. He urged the assembly to pass the bill before the end of the year.