Moon's Approval Rating Falls for 4th Consecutive Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating has dropped for the fourth consecutive week.The latest Gallup Korea survey showed that 54 percent of the polled said the president is doing a good job, down by a single percentage point from last week.The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party also slipped by a percentage point to 41 percent, but the main opposition Liberty Korea Party was still a distant second at 14 percent.The minor progressive Justice Party was third at nine percent, followed by the minor centrist opposition Bareunmirae Party at seven percent and the Party for Democracy and Peace at one percent.When asked about the economy over the next 12 months, 53 percent of the surveyed predicted it will get worse from the current situation, while only 16 percent said it will get better.Gallup Korea surveyed one-thousand and two adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday. The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.