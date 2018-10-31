Heads of Joint Liaison Office Discuss Pending Inter-Korean Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of the inter-Korean joint liaison office met on Friday to discuss pending issues on South-North relations.South Korea's Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung and North Korea's Vice Chairman of the Committee for Peaceful Reunification of the Country Jon Jong-su engaged in an hour-long comprehensive discussion on various issues at the office in the North's border town of Gaeseong.They reaffirmed their stance to make constant efforts to advance bilateral relations and agreed to continue close communication on related matters via the joint liaison office.The two sides launched the joint liaison office in September and agreed to hold meetings on a regular basis.