Abe-Pence Agree to Work Toward Denuclearization of N. Korea, Reducing Trade Imbalance

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence have agreed to work together toward the denuclearization of North Korea and achieving a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region, a vision advocated by Abe.Following their meeting in Tokyo Tuesday, Pence said the U.S. and Japan will maintain sanctions on North Korea until the regime's complete denuclearization is achieved.[Sound bite: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence]"the pressure campaign will continue. The sanctions will remain in full force until we achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."Pence agreed to cooperate on settling the issue of Japanese abductees by the North in the 1970s and 1980s, should the expected second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un go ahead.The U.S. Vice President also urged Japan to do more to reduce the U.S. trade deficit, adding the U.S. has had a trade imbalance with Japan for too long.The remarks come after Abe and Trump agreed in September to start bilateral free trade talks, which are expected to begin early next year.