Moon Proposes Holding Special S. Korea-ASEAN Summit Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he hopes to hold in South Korea next year a special summit with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) and the first South Korea-Mekong summit.In a speech delivered at the 20th South Korea-ASEAN summit in Singapore on Wednesday, Moon said he wants to start a new future with ASEAN leaders next year when South Korea will mark the 100th anniversary of establishing South Korea’s provisional government and the 30th anniversary of forming diplomatic ties with ASEAN.Moon said the summits will further boost ties between South Korea and ASEAN, expressing hope that peace and prosperity in Asia will come more rapidly with ASEAN’s united efforts.The president said his “New Southern Policy” reflects South Korea’s strong determination to yield joint prosperity with ASEAN, citing that he met with the leaders of ASEAN member nations during the past year and sought to build support for the policy. He stressed that he will meet with all ASEAN leaders by next year to build further trust.Moon expressed confidence about ASEAN’s infinite potential and united strength as he reaffirmed to pursue his New Southern Policy.