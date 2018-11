Photo : YONHAP News

Following the South Korea-ASEAN summit in Singapore, President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Wednesday.The South Korean presidential office says Moon is also scheduled to meet with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings.Moon will also hold the South Korea-China summit on Saturday in Papua New Guinea, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, summit will be held.