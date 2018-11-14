595,000 Students to Take College Entrance Exam

The annual College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) is set to be held at one-thousand-190 test sites across the nation on Thursday, with some 595-thousand students taking this year’s college entrance exam.The CSAT will begin with the Korean language exam at 8:40 a.m. It will be followed by the math, English, Korean history and science portions. The fifth and final foreign language exam will end at 5:40 p.m.As in previous years, government offices and companies pushed back the start of the work day by an hour from nine to 10 a.m. to help alleviate traffic during the morning rush hour.Airlines are banned from taking off or landing during the listening section of the English exam which will last for 35 minutes beginning at 1:05 p.m.