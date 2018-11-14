N. Korean Media: Kim Jong-un Inspects Test of New High-Tech Weapon

Photo : KBS News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly inspected a test of a newly developed high-tech weapon.The Korean Central Broadcasting Station said on Friday that Kim visited a site at a national defense institute and inspected the test of the unspecified new tactical weapon.The report said that the state-of-the art weapon that has been long developed under the leadership of the Workers' Party has the means to completely safeguard the North's territory and significantly improve the combat power of the People's Army.It added that the testing of the high-tech tactical weapon had been carried out successfully, meeting all superior and powerful designing indicators.