Kim Jong-un Orders Distribution of S. Korean Tangerines to Students, Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly ordered that the tangerines recently sent as a gift by South Korea be distributed to students and workers in Pyongyang.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Friday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a gift of Jeju Island tangerines to North Korea in return for the mushrooms that Kim sent in September.The KCNA said that Kim expressed gratitude for Moon's gift and instructed the tangerines be given to students and workers in Pyongyang.The Seoul government distributed the North Korean mushrooms to separated families who have yet to be reunited with their loved ones in the North.