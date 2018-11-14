PM Solicits Opinions from Bank Chiefs

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon met with banking chiefs on Friday and asked for their opinions on what more the government can do to prepare for the fourth Industrial Revolution.Korea Federation of Banks Chairman Kim Tae-young as well as the heads of 15 commercial and government-run banks joined him for lunch to discuss their views of current government policies.Lee says the government wants to help the finance sector manage the changes associated with shifting economic circumstances.He offered his gratitude for bankers' cooperation on government measures, for increased support for medium and small-sized firms and the socially vulnerable and also for creating jobs for young people.