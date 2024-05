Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a press conference on Thursday to mark his second year in office.Presidential spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung said on Monday that Yoon will hold the press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday at the briefing room of the Yongsan presidential office.The spokesperson said that ahead of the press conference, the president will first offer his assessment of state affairs and policies for the past two years and unveil his plans for the next three years through a video prior to a Q&A with reporters.The press conference comes a day before the second anniversary of Yoon’s inauguration.