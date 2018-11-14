Former Supreme Court Justice Summoned over Judicial Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court Justice Park Byeong-dae on Monday appeared for questioning in a probe into a judicial power abuse by the top court.Ahead of the questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, Park told reporters that he would answer questions sincerely. He denied the accusations against him, saying that he performed his duties without thought for his personal interests.It is the third time a former Supreme Court justice has been summoned as a suspect since the prosecution launched a probe into the scandal in June.Park, who served as the head of the top court's National Court Administration(NCA) for two years from February 2014, is suspected of being involved in alleged deals between the presidential office under former President Park Geun-hye and the NCA regarding a lawsuit by Koreans forced into labor during the Japanese colonial era.The prosecution earlier raided the Foreign Ministry and confirmed that former presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon met with Park and other government officials at his office in October 2014 to discuss ways to delay the ruling.