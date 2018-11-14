Seoul Sees Record First Snow of the Season

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul saw its first snow of the season on Saturday.A record eight-point-eight centimeters had fallen as of 10 a.m., the largest amount for the first snow of the season since records began in 1981.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued a snow advisory in the capital city at 7 a.m. and lifted it at 9:40 a.m.The early morning advisories in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province regions were also lifted at 9:40 a.m.The KMA said that snow on the ground will likely melt but urged drivers to be cautious as snow can turn into ice in the mountainous Gangwon Province where temperatures are low.The largest first snow recorded in Seoul before this year was four-point-five centimeters in 1990.This season's first snow in Seoul came seven days later than last year and three days later than average.