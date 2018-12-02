Bolton: Trump Wants to Give N. Korea Chance to Fulfill Denuclearization Commitment

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Thursday that President Donald Trump wants to give North Korea a "chance" to deliver on its denuclearization commitment by holding a second summit with the North's leader Kim Jong-un.Bolton made the remark on Thursday in an interview with U.S. public radio NPR, calling on the North to fulfill its commitment made at the initial Trump-Kim summit in Singapore.The security adviser said that the U.S. has heard for decades that North Korea is willing to give up its nuclear program, but what the U.S. needs to see is "performance."Bolton said President Trump has held the door open for North Korea, and North Korea needs to walk through it, stressing that it is "one more chance" for Kim Jong-un, who is the only decision maker that matters in the North Korean system, to deliver on what he said in Singapore.