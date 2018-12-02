Subcommittee Approves After School English Classes for 1st and 2nd Graders

Photo : YONHAP News

English classes as after-school activities for lower graders in elementary school will likely be allowed from next year.A judicial review subcommittee of the National Assembly Committee of Education on Thursday passed a revision that will allow after school English classes for first and second graders.The government introduced legislation in March 2014 to ban such classes, but they had been tentatively permitted until February this year due to strong protest from parents.The revision will go into effect after securing approval at the education committee, the legislation and judiciary committee and the parliamentary plenary session.