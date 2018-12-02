Inter-Korea Delegation to Visit N. Korea for Talks on Forestry Cooperation

South Korean government officials and civic experts plan to visit North Korea next week for working-level talks on inter-Korean cooperation in forestry affairs.



Seoul's Unification Ministry said Friday a ten-member delegation will visit Pyongyang from Tuesday to Thursday.



The team headed by a policy director at the Korea Forest Service are scheduled to fly to Pyongyang via Beijing.



In the North, the delegates plan to examine the distribution of pesticides South Korea provided to the North last week and also visit a tree nursery and a factory manufacturing forest equipment and materials.



They will also discuss with North Korean officials areas of cooperation such as pest control.



The Seoul government sent about 50 tons of pesticides to the North last week to help combat the spread of pine tree disease, and also conducted a joint pest control operation.