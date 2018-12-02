Kakao Begins Pilot Carpool Service Despite Hurdles

Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao Corporation will go ahead with launching its commercial carpool service despite protest from cab drivers.Kakao Mobility, the transportation service arm of Kakao Corporation, said Friday it is launching its pilot carpooling service in the afternoon involving a group of randomly selected users.During the pilot period, drivers can carpool up to twice a day with no time restrictions.Following a ten-day trial, the full service will launch on December 17th.The number of Kakao carpool drivers is known to have surpassed 50-thousand so far.Kakao Mobility CEO Jung Joo-hwan said the service will formally launch based on ongoing consultations with the government, ruling party and the taxi sector.