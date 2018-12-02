Prosecution to Seek Arrest Warrants Again for Ex-Supreme Court Justices

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has reportedly decided to again seek arrest warrants for two former Supreme Court justices after conducting additional investigation.According to legal circles on Sunday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office made the decision following internal discussions after a Seoul court rejected its warrant requests for Park Byong-dae and Ko Young-han on Friday.Park and Ko, former chiefs of the National Court Administration(NCA), are accused of interfering in trials in order to lobby the presidential office of then President Park Geun-hye for the establishment of a separate court of appeals.Prosecutors believe former top court chief Yang Sung-tae is at the center of the massive judicial power abuse scandal and interfered in sensitive trials in collusion with Ko and Park as well as former NCA Deputy Chief Lim Jong-hun, who has been in detention since late October.The Seoul Central District Court dismissed the warrant requests on Friday, citing room for doubt over the scope of the suspects' involvement and collusion with Lim.