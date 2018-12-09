Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

KORAIL Chief Resigns over Continued Train Accidents

Write: 2018-12-11 10:23:33Update: 2018-12-11 13:11:40

KORAIL Chief Resigns over Continued Train Accidents

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of Korea's state-run rail operator has resigned over a series of train accidents.

Korea Railroad Corporation CEO Oh Young-sik offered an apology to the nation on Tuesday for failing to fulfill the promise to provide a safe railway service and offered to step down to take responsibility for continued rail accidents.

The resignation comes after a Seoul-bound KTX bullet train carrying 198 passengers derailed in Gangneung, Gangwon Province on Saturday, injuring 16 people.

The KORAIL chief blamed excessive efforts to improve management and efficiency and a massive reduction in rail employees for the recent derailment, adding he hopes the latest accident will serve as an opportunity to address fundamental problems of the nation's railway system.
List

Editor's Pick